PAF rescue, relief, and rehabilitation operations in full swing

PAF personnel are working round the clock for the well-being and timely provision of necessities of food, shelter and drinking water

Free medical camps established by PAF were also constantly providing free medical facilities to the flood victims

PAF emergency response teams also assisted the flood affectees of Nasserabad, Jhal Maghsi, Jacobabad, Khyarvi, Sindhri, Sanghar, Goth Ismail, Kumhar,

Advertisement

KARACHI: Rescue, Relief, and Rehabilitation operations of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) are in full swing in flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab.

PAF personnel are working round the clock for the well-being and timely provision of necessities of food, shelter, drinking water, and medical assistance to the flood victims.

In the last 24 hours relief goods including 20,060 cooked food packs, 8,851 water bottles, and 2,520 ration packs were distributed amongst the needy families of Rajanpur, Mitiari, Talhar, Machi, Bolani, Lashari, Norwah, Machka, Gharo, Jati, Kodario, Hajipur, Chuhar Jamali, Mirpurkhas, Saindad Village, Village Balu, Jhaal Magsi, Basti Sher Muhammad, Lakhra, Matyari, Saeedabad Shahdadkot, Sohbatpur, Basti Jageer Gabool, Fazilpur, and Allah Waraio Jamali.

PAF emergency response teams also assisted the flood affectees of Nasserabad, Jhal Maghsi, Jacobabad, Khyarvi, Sindhri, Sanghar, Goth Ismail, Kumhar, Sargal, Pholari, Dadu, Pagadar Shah, Mian Pota, Pashin, Qila Abdullah, Qilla Saifullaha, Thul, Sehwan, Nawab Shah, Sakrand, Esabhatti, Sukkur, Pir Patho, Uthal, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Talhar, Nawakilli, Gulistan Killi Saleh and Killi Habib-zai.

Moreover, free medical camps established by PAF were also constantly providing free medical facilities to the flood victims. 489 patients were attended by medical teams of PAF deployed in field hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

Also Read Pakistan Army continues to provide relief assistance to flood victims JACOBABAD: The operation of the Pakistan Army Emergency Rescue and Relief Team...

Earlier, The operation of the Pakistan Army Emergency Rescue and Relief Team in the flood-affected areas is still ongoing.

The Pakistan Army Rescue Team conducted an emergency rescue operation by water boat in Navai areas of Nawara and Shahpur.