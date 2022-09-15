Advertisement
Edition: English
Pak Army begins education of flood affected children in Sindh

  • In addition to rescue and relief operations, the Pakistan Army began educating and training the children of flood-affected families in Sindh tent houses
  • Pakistan Army is engaged in rescue and relief operations with full throttle in the cities of Tando Allahyar, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, and Mirpur Khas
  • The armed forces are also engaged in distributing cooked food and rations amongst the flood-affected
In addition to rescue and relief operations, the Pakistan Army began educating and training the children of flood-affected families in Sindh tent houses on Thursday, BOL News reported. 

According to the details, the Pakistan Army is engaged in rescue and relief operations with full throttle in the cities of Tando Allahyar, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, and Mirpur Khas.

The armed forces are also engaged in distributing cooked food and rations amongst the flood-affected. Moreover, new clothes, beds, and medical facilities are also provided to the affected people in the flood-hit areas. 

Furthermore, facilities are also being provided in Qambar Shahdat Kot, Kashmor, and Tando Muhammad Khan. Pakistan Army has also set up camps in the flood-affected areas where food is being cooked and delivered to the tents of the flood affectees.  

Earlier, in Sehwan, Pakistan Army saved 13 police personnel from drowning in floodwaters on Wednesday.

As per the details, the police were rescuing the flood-affected people, and the Pakistan Army troops’ professionalism saved the people from drowning. There were no life jackets in the boat, and a sudden hole appeared in it that caused drowning.

The troops of the Pakistan Army traveled up to 10 kilometers and, with rapid action, recovered officials along with important items as well as the ship from the waters.

 

