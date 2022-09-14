Pak Army saved 13 police personnel from drowning in floodwaters

Pakistan Army saved 13 police personnel from drowning in floodwaters

SEHWAN: Pakistan Army saved 13 police personnel from drowning in floodwaters, BOL News reported on Wednesday.

As per the details, the police were rescuing the flood-affected people and the Pakistan Army troops’ professionalism saved the people from drowning. There were no life jackets in the boat, and a sudden hole appeared in it that caused drowning.

The troops of the Pakistan Army traveled up to 10 kilometers and, with rapid action, recovered officials along with important items as well as the ship from the waters.

Moreover, the army, after patrolling for 45 km, saved 12 more local people in the village and distributed clean water and rations among the villagers. The residents of the flood-hit areas appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Army and chanted slogans in favor of the Army.

Earlier, the rescue operations of the Pakistan Army and Frontier Crops (FC) Balochistan have continued for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people in different districts of Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), joint relief and rescue operation of the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) with civil administration is going on for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

ISPR said that shelters, food, medical care, education, and other basic facilities are being provided to the flood victims. Similarly, 11 relief camps are also functioning in the flood-affected areas where cooked food and rations are being distributed to the victims.