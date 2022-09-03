Emergency Response teams of PAF are actively assisting civil administration in the rehabilitation process of the flood affectees

In last 24 hours, 2,272 patients were treated by the medical teams of Pakistan Air Force

PAF teams distributed 3,765 dry ration packs and 13,800 cooked food packets amongst the victims

Karachi-Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has intensified its rescue and relief operation in flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP) , Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab.

The Emergency Response teams of PAF are actively assisting civil administration in the rehabilitation process of the flood affectees. Hello, Operations for airdrop of ration packs are also being conducted in the area.

In the last 24 hours, 2,272 patients were treated by the medical teams of the Pakistan Air Force. As a humanitarian gesture, PAF Emergency Response teams distributed 3,765 dry ration packs and 13,800 cooked food packets to needy families.

The flood affectees were also provided with free clothes for ladies, gents, and kids.

Air Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa, HI(M), Deputy Chief of Air Staff Administration, inspected the PAF Flood Relief Camp in Rajanpur district and expressed satisfaction with the facilities being provided to the flood victims.

He also appreciated the untiring efforts of PAF emergency response teams for providing timely support and relief efforts.

He assured the flood affectees that Pakistan Air Force would continue the rescue and relief operation till the rehabilitation of all distressed countrymen is completed.

