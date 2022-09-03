Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Pakistan Air Force intensifies rescue and relief operation
Pakistan Air Force intensifies rescue and relief operation

Pakistan Air Force intensifies rescue and relief operation

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan Air Force intensifies rescue and relief operation

A PAF lad doctor providing treatment to flood affectees

Advertisement
  • Emergency Response teams of PAF are actively assisting civil administration in the rehabilitation process of the flood affectees
  • In last 24 hours, 2,272 patients were treated by the medical teams of Pakistan Air Force
  • PAF teams distributed 3,765 dry ration packs and 13,800 cooked food packets amongst the victims
Advertisement

 

Karachi-Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has intensified its rescue and relief operation in flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP) , Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab.

The Emergency Response teams of PAF are actively assisting civil administration in the rehabilitation process of the flood affectees. Hello, Operations for airdrop of ration packs are also being conducted in the area.

In the last 24 hours, 2,272 patients were treated by the medical teams of the Pakistan Air Force. As a humanitarian gesture, PAF Emergency Response teams distributed 3,765 dry ration packs and 13,800 cooked food packets to needy families.

The flood affectees were also provided with free clothes for ladies, gents, and kids.

Air Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa, HI(M), Deputy Chief of Air Staff Administration, inspected the PAF Flood Relief Camp in Rajanpur district and expressed satisfaction with the facilities being provided to the flood victims.

Advertisement

He also appreciated the untiring efforts of PAF emergency response teams for providing timely support and relief efforts.

He assured the flood affectees that Pakistan Air Force would continue the rescue and relief operation till the rehabilitation of all distressed countrymen is completed.

 

Also Read

Pakistan Army rescued more than 1,991 stranded people in last 24 hours
Pakistan Army rescued more than 1,991 stranded people in last 24 hours

200 helicopters are involved in the rescue operation So far 50,000 people...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story