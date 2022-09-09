Advertisement
Pakistan Air Force relief operations in flood-hit areas

Pakistan Air Force medical team treating the flood victims

  • Relief operations continued in KP, Sindh , Balochistan and South Punjab
  • PAF Helo operations are being carried out to airdrop rations, medicine, and critical supplies in the far-off areas cut from land routes
  • 2,140 patients were also attended to by the medical teams of the Pakistan Air Force in field medical camps PAF.
Karachi-Pakistan Air Force(PAF) rescue and relief operations continued in flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab.

According to the spokesperson, PAf is making continued efforts and has dedicated its utmost resources to rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas of the country.

Similarly, PAF Helo operations are being carried out to airdrop rations, medicine, and critical supplies in the far-off areas cut from land routes. Rehabilitation activities have been further enhanced in the Flood Relief Camps to support maximum flood affectees.

The PAF personnel are also engaged round the clock in the provision of necessities to the flood victims including food, shelter, drinking water, and health services.

On the other hand, to provide much-needed relief to the sufferings of flood affectees, PAF Emergency Response teams have distributed 23,120 cooked food packs, 2130 water bottles, and 3348 ration packs consisting of basic food commodities amongst the needy families during the last 24 hours.

Moreover, in addition to the provision of free food and shelter, 2,140 patients were also attended to by the medical teams of the Pakistan Air Force in field medical camps PAF.

