Pakistan Air Force Women’s Association flood relief activities

Ladies at PAF Regional Air Commands and PAF Air War College Institute and Chairpersons PAFWA at Bases have established PAFWA Relief Camps

Untiring efforts of PAFWA has resulted in collection of large quantity of gents, ladies, children clothing items, blankets / quilts, beddings and medicines

Flood relief campaign carried out by PAFWA has also managed to collect an amount of Rs 28.3 million till date

Advertisement

KARACHI: The recent monsoon rainfall and the emerging situation of national level flood disaster are demanding national level efforts and support for saving the humanity throughout the country.

Pakistan Air Force Women’s Association (PAFWA) being a welfare organization has always stepped forward for conduct of relief activities to alleviate the suffering of those affected by disasters and natural calamities.

In the same pursuit, Pakistan Air Force Women’s Association under the dynamic leadership of President PAFWA Begum Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, joined by PAFWA members of Community Center AHQs Islamabad, Begum Chairman PAC Board Kamra along with Wives Managing Directors,

Ladies at PAF Regional Air Commands and PAF Air War College Institute and Chairpersons PAFWA at Bases have established PAFWA Relief Camps at Marakaz-e-PAFWA at all PAF Bases to collect financial donations, clothing items and medicines for those in need.

Untiring efforts of PAFWA and active participation of PAF women folk has resulted in collection of large quantity of gents, ladies, children clothing items, blankets / quilts, beddings and medicines. Donations are being dispatched in flood relief camps established by PAF at the flood affected areas throughout the country for further distribution among the needy.

Advertisement

Flood relief campaign carried out by PAFWA has also managed to collect an amount of Rs 28.3 million till date. Financial amount collected by PAFWA has been further deposited in “PAF Flood Relief Fund”.

Air Commodore Shahid Raza Khan, SI(M), Chief Liaison Officer PAFWA presented the cheque of Rs. 28.3 million to Air Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa, HI(M), Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Administration). The amount is being utilized by PAF for relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees.

Also Read Hungary’s cooperation will help control environmental impact: COAS COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Hungary’s cooperation will help in...

The vision of President PAFWA Begum Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, active participation of lady wives, and over all generous spirit of the PAF Women community in contributing for this noble cause is highly commendable.