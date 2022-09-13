Advertisement
Edition: English
Pakistan Army and FC continue relief operations in flood-hit areas

Quetta: The rescue operations of the Pakistan Army and Frontier Crops (FC) Balochistan have continued for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), joint relief and rescue operation of the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) with civil administration is going on for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

ISPR said that shelters, food, medical care, education, and other basic facilities are being provided to the flood victims.  Similarly, 11 relief camps are also functioning in the flood-affected areas where cooked food and rations are being distributed to the victims.

ISPR said that cooked food is being provided to 38 families in Bolan, 110 people in Dera Bugti, and in-patients in Sibi.

Apart from this, during the last 24 hours, ration packets have been provided to 1,865 victims in the affected areas of the province, which include flour, pulses, rice, sugar, cooking oil, water, milk, and juice.

A total of 83 free medical camps have been organized by Army, FC, and PDMA where 27,964 patients have been provided free medical treatment and medicines.

On the other hand, the timely action of the Pakistan Army has saved the lives of many trapped people.

According to ISPR, a boat capsized in the Bobak area of ​​Sindh during which elderly, women, and children were trapped due to the overturning of the boat.

The ISPR said that the Pakistani Army personnel had started the rescue operation in time due to which the rescued people were safely shifted to their villages.

 

