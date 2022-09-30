Pakistan Army and the Chinese delegation visited the tent city in Matli area.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army troops and a Chinese media’s delegation on Friday reviewed the destructions caused by floods in Sindh’s district Badin district.

Pakistan Army and the Chinese delegation visited the tent city in Matli area and distributed ration and tents among the flood victims.

The army and delegation inaugurated a medical camp for the flood-affectees and provided free medicines to them. On this occasion, the Chinese delegation eulogised Pakistan Army for continuously rendering aid and rescuing people in flood-hit areas.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has continued medical support, relief, and rehabilitation activities in flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab.

The PAF through medical camps and mobile medical teams is also providing much-needed medical assistance to flood victims. PAF Medical Lab collection points are also actively involved in the diagnosis of water-borne diseases amongst flood affectees.

PAF personnel have rescued the locals stranded inside flooded homes and shifted them to safer locations while utilizing a transport fleet, helicopters, and boats. PAF troops distributed dry rations, cooked food, fresh drinking water, and other household items amongst the flood-affected populace.

During the last 24 hours, Pakistan Air Force has distributed 18,020 cooked food packs, 340 water bottles, and 560 ration packs to needy families.

Moreover, in addition to the provision of free food and shelter, 878 patients were also attended to by the medical teams of PAF.