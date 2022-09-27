Pakistan Army continues post-flood relief operations

Pakistan Army and Army Aviation have actively engaged in post-flood relief activities across the country.

The Army teams have rescued people trapped in flood, distributed rations on large scale, and also provided other items to flood-affected people.

Spokesman said that the Pakistan Army soldiers established several medical camps and provided free medicines to the flood victims

Advertisement

KARACHI: Pakistan Army and Army Aviation have actively engaged in post-flood relief activities across the country.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the tireless and continuous relief operations of the Pakistan Army have continued in Sindh province. The Army teams have rescued people trapped in flood, distributed rations on large scale, and also provided other items to flood-affected people.

Spokesman of the Pakistan Army said that Pakistan Army is busy helping the flood victims in various areas including Matiari, Khairpur Nathan Shah, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Sehwan, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Umarkot.

The spokesman said that the Pakistan Army soldiers established several medical camps and provided free medicines to the flood victims, while the Pakistan Army soldiers provided rations through boats.

Advertisement

Also Read Funeral prayers of Harnai helicopter crash martyrs offered QUETTA: The funeral prayers of martyrs of the helicopter crash during a...

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Army further said that among all the flood victims of Sindh, mosquito nets, cooked food, and baby milk were also delivered from village to village.