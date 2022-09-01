COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit the flood- affected areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Army Chief will review the situation in the affected areas in Dera Ismail Khan and Rojhan

So far, with the help of army helicopters, 1,087 people were shifted to safe places

Karachi-Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit the flood- affected areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army Chief will review the situation in the affected areas in Dera Ismail Khan and Rojhan.

Similarly, the helpline of Pakistan Army is busy for flood victims and Army Flood Control Helpline 1125 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1135 for other areas are also working. The citizens can call Army Flood Control Helpline for any kind of help.

The Army Aviation Wing is also engaged in flood-affected areas, and 157 flights of army helicopters to evacuate victims and supply ration. So far, with the help of army helicopters, 1,087 people were shifted to safe places, while 72 tons of relief goods were also delivered.

During the rescue and relief operation, Pakistan Army has shifted more than 50,000 people from the affected areas to safe places.

On the other hand, more than 51,000 patients were provided treatment in different medical campuses while free medicines of 02 to 03 days are also provided.

In this spirit, Pakistan Army has established 221 camps across the country to collect relief goods and collected items are being sent to flood victims. 1231 tonnes of relief items and medicines were also collected at points. The collected goods are being sent to flood victims.

Pakistan Army has distributed 25,000 ready food packets distributed to flood victims.

