KASHMORE: Pakistan Army continues to provide assistance to flood victims at Kashmore, BOL News reported.

As per reports, Pakistan Army soldiers are distributing rations and tents to affected people, even where the provincial government could not reach them.

Whereas, after receiving rations, tents, utensils, clothes, shoes, wheelchairs and other donations from the force, there was a wave of happiness spread and they were calling slogans of Pakistan Army Zindabad everywhere.

According to the reports, around 1500 rations and tents were distributed in the villages. More than 1500 patients were treated in a medical camp in the villages.

However, Pakistan Army teams conducted a survey in the flood-affected areas across the district and found whether rations and other goods are being given to victims or not.

Earlier, Pakistan Army had been carrying out relief and rescue operations for the past two months in flood-affected areas across the country.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar briefed the media about the rescue and relief activities being carried out by the armed forces over the last two months.

He said was addressing a press conference at the National Flood Response and Coordination Centre alongside Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz.

