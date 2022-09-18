Pakistan Army continues to provide relief assistance to flood victims

JACOBABAD: The operation of the Pakistan Army Emergency Rescue and Relief Team in the flood-affected areas is still ongoing.

The Pakistan Army Rescue Team conducted an emergency rescue operation by water boat in Navai areas of Nawara and Shahpur.

The Pakistan Army team shifted more than 500 victims trapped in flood waters to safe places. It provided tents, ration bags and other essential items to the flood victims, the ISPR reported.

The flood victims paid tributes to Pakistan Army for rendering good services. On behalf of the victims, the rescue team thanked the in-charge Major Ali and the Pak Army.

The flood victims chanted Pakistan Zindabad Pakistan Army Paindabad’s cracking slogans in the joy of being shifted to safe places.

Advertisement

Also Read PAF continues to provide relief assistance to flood-victims PAF has established 45 medical camps where 56,559 patients have been treated...

After the flood situation, the land connectivity of Navara and Shahpur areas with Jacobabad is cut off. After the floodwaters entered the area, the victims were on the roofs of their houses waiting for help.

The Army Rescue Team saved human lives by shifting all the affected families to safe places.

Among the flood victims, the number of vulnerable people including innocent children and women was high. The height of flood water is eight to 10 feet which is very dangerous, Major Ali said.

An emergency rescue operation was conducted on an emergency basis in the flood-affected areas

He said the victims had been shifted to safe places and other essential items including tents and rations have been provided.

Advertisement

Rescue operations would continue in all flood-affected areas, Major Ali said.