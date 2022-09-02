200 helicopters are involved in the rescue operation

So far 50,000 people have been shifted from the disaster areas to safer places

More than 60,000 patients have been treated so far in the medical camps established by Pakistan Army

Advertisement

Karachi- The rescue and relief operations of the Pakistan Army in flood-affected areas of the country continued on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), relief activities of the Pakistan Army are underway in the flood-affected areas in which 200 helicopters are involved in the rescue operation.

The Army helicopters have been flown in different areas of Pakistan to evacuate the trapped people and deliver rations and medicines. More than 1,991 stranded people were evacuated during the last 24 hours, so far 50,000 people have been shifted from the disaster areas to safer places.

Similarly, 162.6 tons of relief items have also been delivered to flood-affected people by Pakistan Army.

According to ISPR, 147 relief camps are working round-the-clock in the flood-affected areas of Sindh, South Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Advertisement

While more than 60,000 patients have been treated so far in the medical camps established by Pakistan Army.

Earlier, Keeping the tradition of serving the nation during natural calamities, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has come to the secure of flood affected families of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

PAF Bases are actively participating in relief operations in Rojhan, Fazilpur, Thul, Rajanpur, Risalpur, Hayatabad, Talhar, Mirpurkhas, Saeedabad and Nawabshah,

Also Read Pakistan Navy continues rescue and relief activities Pakistan Navy air and ground operations are underway to deliver essential goods...