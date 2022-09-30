An army soldier stands guard along the newly fenced part of the Pak-Afghan border. Image: AFP/File

As per credible intelligence reports, due to fire of own troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties, it said.

However, during the fire exchange, Sepoy Jamshed Iqbal, 27, resident of Chiniot, having fought gallantly, embraced shahdat (martyrdom), the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said Pakistan strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday said a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in cross-border fire from Afghanistan on September 29.

“On 29 September 2022, terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on Pakistani troops in general area Kharlachi, Kurram District,” the ISPR said adding that Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner.

As per credible intelligence reports, due to fire of own troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties, it said.

However, during the fire exchange, Sepoy Jamshed Iqbal, 27, resident of Chiniot, having fought gallantly, embraced shahdat (martyrdom), the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said Pakistan strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expected that the interim Afghan government would not allow conduct of such activities, in future.

Also Read Pakistan Army dispatches aid, establishes relief camps in Afghanistan Pakistan Army dispatched aid to the calamity-hit Afghanistan Free ration bags were...

Advertisement

“Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

On June 24, Pakistan Army, in urgent measures against the calamity that hit Afghanistan on June 22, had dispatched aid and set up relief camps for the victims, BOL News had reported.

As per details, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake had hit parts of Afghanistan on June 22 which had killed more than 1,000 people and injured 1,500 others.

The military had set up relief camps for the injured ones and also distributed free ration bags among the survivors in the neighbouring country.

The aid of two helicopters was also given to Afghanistan for transportation of the injured ones to the hospitals while an entry system was also set up for the affectees at Ghulam Khan Border.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and all services chiefs had also expressed grief over the calamity in Afghanistan and assured humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring state in the time of suffering.