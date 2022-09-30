“The government and people of Pakistan extend their profound and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for early recovery of the injured,” the Foreign Office said

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday condemned in the strongest terms, the dastardly terrorist attack on an educational institution in Dasht-e-Barchi, Kabul, in which precious innocent lives were lost and many were injured.

“The government and people of Pakistan extend their profound and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for early recovery of the injured,” the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

“We stand in complete solidarity with our Afghan brethren in the fight against the scourge of terrorism,” the statement added.

At least 19 people died and several others got injured as a bomb blast occurred at a tuition center in Afghanistan capital, Kabul.

The Kaaj education center, where the blast took place, is located in the west of the city, in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood.

According to center, authorities, students had been taking mock tests for a university exam. Most of the victims were women.

Rows of bodies covered with blood were spread out on the floor in what appeared to be scenes from a nearby hospital, according to local television and social media posts. According to other media from the private college’s location, the destroyed classrooms were filled with debris and overturned tables.

A woman who was seeking her sister at one of the hospitals told the news agency, “We didn’t find her here. She was a 19-year-old woman.

The majority of the victims, according to eyewitness accounts, were female. There were about 600 individuals in the room when the attack took place, a student who was hurt told the news.

Male and female students are taught at the private institution known as the Kaaj Tuition Center. Since the Taliban retook power in August of last year, the majority of girls’ schools in the nation have been closed, although some private schools are still operating.

A blast in Kabul, the Kabul police reported had injured 27, is still unreported.