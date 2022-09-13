PEBS in collaboration with Pakistan Medical Association & UAE organized a large scale free medical camp at Tando Ghulam Ali for flood affectees

KARACHI: Pakistan Eye Bank Society (PEBS) in collaboration with Pakistan Medical Association & UAE organized a large scale free medical camp at Rural Health Center, Tando Ghulam Ali for flood affectees.

The camp catered to over 100,000 displaced persons temporarily taking shelter relief camps. The residences of these persons are inundated due to heavy rains and floods.

A professional team of doctors and paramedical staff from Pakistan Eye Bank Society Hospital & PMA joined hands to provide medical assistance especially in gastro diseases, skin infections, eye disorders, gynecology, pediatrics and cardiology.

A snap Diagnostic Laboratory was set to ascertain quick testing of diseases. Free Medicines were also provided in this relief work.

The surroundings of Tando Ghulam Ali, district Badin, was heavily damaged due to floods that caused huge damage to already fragile infrastructure. The population need healthcare facilities on urgent footing. The camp catered to around 3,700 patients, mainly comprising of females and children.

It was found that people suffered with diarrhea, dehydration, fever, malaria/dengue cellulitis, skin&scalp infections, eye & ear infections, anemia, respiratory & urinary tract infections due to poor hygienic conditions and scarcity of clean drinking water with no electricity.

Local doctors and volunteers were also provided much needed help.

