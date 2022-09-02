Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistan Navy continues rescue and relief activities

Pakistan Navy continues rescue and relief activities

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan Navy continues rescue and relief activities

A lady doctor of Pakistan Navy examining the flood victim

Advertisement
  • Pakistan Navy air and ground operations are underway to deliver essential goods to the flood-affected areas
  • 185 people were rescued from different villages of Dadu
  • Pakistan Navy is also working in collaboration with Akhuwat Foundation and other welfare organizations to relief flood-victims
Advertisement

 

Karachi-The rescue and relief operations of the Pakistan Navy have continued in flood-hit areas of the country.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy said that air and ground operations are underway to deliver essential goods to the flood-affected areas of Dera Ismail Khan, Rajanpur, and Sindh province.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy said that the provision of medical facilities is also being ensured through medical camps and mobile medical teams in the flood-affected areas.

He said 75 people were rescued by helicopter from Gozo area of ​​Dadu yesterday, while 60 people trapped in water were also rescued from Zohro Goth in continuation of the rescue operation.

Similarly, Navy teams rescued more than 50 people from Ladhan Village and four other areas of Dadu have been shifted to safe places.

Advertisement

The spokesman further said that the Pakistan Navy is also working in collaboration with Akhuwat Foundation and other welfare organizations in the relief operation.

Earlier, 19 more people have died because of rain and floods in different parts of the country during the last 24 hours, Bol news channel reported.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), flash floods have taken the lives of 1280, whereas1256 people have been injured overall.

 

Also Read

Pakistan’s deadly floods observed by satellite Images
Pakistan’s deadly floods observed by satellite Images

The recent flooding in Pakistan has been labeled a "climate catastrophe" by...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story