Pakistan Navy air and ground operations are underway to deliver essential goods to the flood-affected areas

185 people were rescued from different villages of Dadu

Pakistan Navy is also working in collaboration with Akhuwat Foundation and other welfare organizations to relief flood-victims

Advertisement

Karachi-The rescue and relief operations of the Pakistan Navy have continued in flood-hit areas of the country.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy said that air and ground operations are underway to deliver essential goods to the flood-affected areas of Dera Ismail Khan, Rajanpur, and Sindh province.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy said that the provision of medical facilities is also being ensured through medical camps and mobile medical teams in the flood-affected areas.

He said 75 people were rescued by helicopter from Gozo area of ​​Dadu yesterday, while 60 people trapped in water were also rescued from Zohro Goth in continuation of the rescue operation.

Similarly, Navy teams rescued more than 50 people from Ladhan Village and four other areas of Dadu have been shifted to safe places.

Advertisement

The spokesman further said that the Pakistan Navy is also working in collaboration with Akhuwat Foundation and other welfare organizations in the relief operation.

Earlier, 19 more people have died because of rain and floods in different parts of the country during the last 24 hours, Bol news channel reported.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), flash floods have taken the lives of 1280, whereas1256 people have been injured overall.

Also Read Pakistan’s deadly floods observed by satellite Images The recent flooding in Pakistan has been labeled a "climate catastrophe" by...