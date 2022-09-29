Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in his message on World Maritime Day

CNS said the Navy was also making efforts to address the challenges facing us in pursuit of greener transition

World Maritime Day is celebrated every year to focus on the importance of shipping safety, this year, the theme is ‘New Technologies for Greener Shipping’.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in his message on World Maritime Day said Pakistan Navy pledged to make concerted efforts for sustainable development of maritime sector in Pakistan on this occasion.

In a news release issued here by the Pakistan Navy, the CNS said the Navy was also making efforts to address the challenges facing us in pursuit of greener transition. “I look forward to a profound and cumulative response by all stakeholders in this regard.”

World Maritime Day is celebrated every year to focus on the importance of shipping safety, maritime security and marine environment. This year, the theme of World Maritime Day is ‘New Technologies for Greener Shipping’.

The Naval Chief said, “Shipping is the most efficient and cost effective method of international transportation, facilitating commerce and global trade to create prosperity among nations and people.

In order to reap the benefits of shipping in the long run, its sustainability will be a key priority as its volume continues to grow. This necessitates energy efficiency, new technology and innovation, maritime education and training, maritime traffic management and development of maritime infrastructure, of international standards.”

Advertisement

He underlined that it was estimated that the shipping industry released around 3% of world’s Carbon Dioxide into the atmosphere on annual basis contributing sizable overall impact on climate change. “Therefore, in order to curtail global warming, the international maritime organization (IMO) has made it obligatory for ships to slash to half, respective Green House Gas (GHG) emissions under the concept of Greener Shipping, by 2050.”

Also Read COAS Gen Bajwa expresses satisfaction over operational preparedness of formations Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed satisfaction over the operational...

This year’s theme reflected the need for greener transition of maritime sector for its sustainable future, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Greener shipping called for new technologies that enabled production of fuels which were clean, cost effective and increase energy efficiency of ships, he added.

Pakistan Navy, being a major stakeholder in the maritime sector is well cognizant of the importance of creating maritime awareness and exploiting full potential of Blue Economy.