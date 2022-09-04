Pakistan Navy has deployed two hovercrafts to evacuate the people surrounded by flood water in the Dadu area

Karachi-Pakistan Navy rescue and relief activities in the flood-affected areas of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP) continued.

According to the Spokesperson, Pakistan Navy has deployed two hovercrafts to evacuate the people surrounded by flood water in the Dadu area. The hovercraft evacuated 23 trapped people from Goth Ahmad Khan Chandio in Khairpur Nathan Shah to a safe place.

Pakistan Navy is also evacuating the local people from the flooded areas to safe places with the help of helicopters and boats.

The spokesperson said Pakistan Navy relief teams are also providing rations, medical facilities, and medicines to the flood victims.

Similarly, the relief and rescue operation of the Pakistan Navy is also ongoing in the areas of Rajanpur, Dera Ismail Khan, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Sanghar, and Sujawal.

The spokesperson said Pak Navy is always ready and committed to helping our countrymen in an emergency.

Earlier, Pakistan Army has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since the past two months in flood-affected areas across the country.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar briefed media about the rescue and relief activities being carried out by the armed forces over the last two months.

