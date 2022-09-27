“Pakistan does not want charity but economic justice as it produces only 0.8 per cent carbon but it is the most affected country due to global warming,” Bilawal Zardari said.

He said that 33 million people of Pakistan had been affected.

The foreign minister urged the United Nations and International Financial Institutions to come forward for rehabilitation of flood-affected people of Pakistan.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that Pakistan gravely required more tents and mosquito nets, Bol News reported.

Addressing a dialogue held in Wilson Centre in Washington, he stressed the world countries to provide more medicines, tents, mosquito nets and food items for flood-hit areas as diseases have been prevailed in flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

“Pakistan does not want charity but economic justice as it produces only 0.8 per cent carbon but it is the most affected country due to global warming,” Bilawal Zardari said.

He said that 33 million people of Pakistan had been affected, while standing crops at 400,000 acres were under water because of floods.

The foreign minister urged the United Nations and International Financial Institutions to come forward for rehabilitation of flood-affected people of Pakistan.

Also Read China to help rebuild flood affected Pakistanis homes: spokesperson The spokesperson remarked that China and Pakistan had had fruitful economic and...

Advertisement

“The wealthy countries should provide 100 billion US dollars a year to less wealthy nations, to help them adapt to climate change and mitigate further rise in temperature.

“This massive body of flood water will take months to descend into sea or evaporate. We are now looking at a second catastrophe; a health catastrophe,” he said.

China will continue to do utmost efforts to help rebuild homes of Pakistan’s flood-affected people, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

“Since floods hit, as Pakistan’s friend and brother in time of need, China has rushed to Pakistan’s aid.

“The Chinese government has provided RMB (Chinese Yuan) 400 million worth of humanitarian assistance while China’s civil society has also lend a helping hand,” he said during his regular briefing held here at the International Press Center (IPC).

The spokesperson remarked that China and Pakistan had had fruitful economic and financial cooperation. The Pakistani people knew it best, he said.

Advertisement

He said that instead of passing unwarranted criticism against China-Pakistan cooperation, something real and beneficial should be done for the people of Pakistan.