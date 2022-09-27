Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Pakistan needs more tents, mosquito nets, medicines: Bilawal Zardari
Pakistan needs more tents, mosquito nets, medicines: Bilawal Zardari

Pakistan needs more tents, mosquito nets, medicines: Bilawal Zardari

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan needs more tents, mosquito nets, medicines: Bilawal Zardari

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Image: Screengrab

Advertisement
  • “Pakistan does not want charity but economic justice as it produces only 0.8 per cent carbon but it is the most affected country due to global warming,” Bilawal Zardari said.
  • He said that 33 million people of Pakistan had been affected.
  • The foreign minister urged the United Nations and International Financial Institutions to come forward for rehabilitation of flood-affected people of Pakistan.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that Pakistan gravely required more tents and mosquito nets, Bol News reported.

Addressing a dialogue held in Wilson Centre in Washington, he stressed the world countries to provide more medicines, tents, mosquito nets and food items for flood-hit areas as diseases have been prevailed in flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

“Pakistan does not want charity but economic justice as it produces only 0.8 per cent carbon but it is the most affected country due to global warming,” Bilawal Zardari said.

He said that 33 million people of Pakistan had been affected, while standing crops at 400,000 acres were under water because of floods.

The foreign minister urged the United Nations and International Financial Institutions to come forward for rehabilitation of flood-affected people of Pakistan.

Also Read

China to help rebuild flood affected Pakistanis homes: spokesperson
China to help rebuild flood affected Pakistanis homes: spokesperson

The spokesperson remarked that China and Pakistan had had fruitful economic and...

Advertisement

“The wealthy countries should provide 100 billion US dollars a year to less wealthy nations, to help them adapt to climate change and mitigate further rise in temperature.

“This massive body of flood water will take months to descend into sea or evaporate. We are now looking at a second catastrophe; a health catastrophe,” he said.

China will continue to do utmost efforts to help rebuild homes of Pakistan’s flood-affected people, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

“Since floods hit, as Pakistan’s friend and brother in time of need, China has rushed to Pakistan’s aid.

“The Chinese government has provided RMB (Chinese Yuan) 400 million worth of humanitarian assistance while China’s civil society has also lend a helping hand,” he said during his regular briefing held here at the International Press Center (IPC).

The spokesperson remarked that China and Pakistan had had fruitful economic and financial cooperation. The Pakistani people knew it best, he said.

Advertisement

He said that instead of passing unwarranted criticism against China-Pakistan cooperation, something real and beneficial should be done for the people of Pakistan.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Dua Zehra case: SHC hands over custody of minor girl to her parents
Dua Zehra case: SHC hands over custody of minor girl to her parents
ECP summons Imran Khan on Jan 11
ECP summons Imran Khan on Jan 11
Imran says establishment does not look neutral in vote of confidence against Elahi
Imran says establishment does not look neutral in vote of confidence against Elahi
Army chief on week-long visit to Saudi Arabia, UAE
Army chief on week-long visit to Saudi Arabia, UAE
Student guns down fellow over some petty issue
Student guns down fellow over some petty issue
FPCCI proposes austerity as an alternative to reduced timings
FPCCI proposes austerity as an alternative to reduced timings
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story