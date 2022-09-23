A Pakistan Pavilion has been established at African Aerospace and Defence Exhibition in South Africa to showcase Defence related products of the country.

The five-day exhibition will continue till Sunday.

The pavilion was established by Defence Export Promotion Organisation and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex.

Pakistan High Commissioner Mazhar Javed visited the pavilion and a detailed briefing was given to him.

On September 19, Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe had expressed his country’s willingness to provide technical assistance for supporting flood relief efforts in Pakistan.

General Wei Fenghe had made the offer during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who was on a two-day official visit to China, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release had said.

The Chinese defence minister had said China greatly valued its time-tested relations with Pakistan and its army, and looked forward to further expanding the cooperation.

He had also said the development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was aimed at bringing more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries, and termed Pak-China military cooperation an important pillar of bilateral relations.

General Wei Fenghe had thanked the COAS for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment to CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

He had expressed satisfaction over progress on CPEC and hoped for timely completion of the project.

He had conveyed his grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan due to climate changes and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

He had also appreciated Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief efforts in flood affected areas.

The COAS had thanked the Chinese defence minister for his sentiments and continued Chinese support to Pakistan.