ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has so far received 117 flights full of flood relief aid from friendly countries, Bol News reported on Thursday.

The data of relief flights at the airports across the country from abroad till September 15 has been released. 117 flights of friendly countries reached Pakistan with relief goods at different airports.

Most of the flights, 55, arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the flood victims. 15 flights from America, 13 from Turkey and four from China reached Pakistan.

One relief flight each from France, the UK, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Jordan and Nepal arrived in Pakistan with relief supplies.

The relief flights included dry food items, medicines, tents, blankets and other necessities for millions of flood-affected people across the country.

All relief flights were received by federal, provincial government ministers, National Disaster Management Authority and Pakistan Army officials at various airports.