Pakistan, Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial relations for prosperous future: Envoy

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan His Excellency Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki said that there are close and friendly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia which will prosper in the future.

He was addressing a ceremony organized by the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad to celebrate the 92nd National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani was the chief guest on the occasion. Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas, and other military officials, diplomats and politicians also participated in the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki said Saudi Arabia pays special attention to its relations with all Islamic countries but Pakistan is the most important.

He said the relations between the two countries are based on Islamic brotherhood. He said political, religious, military, cultural, and diplomatic relations between the two brotherly countries have a proud history.

In a special conversation with BOL News, the Saudi Ambassador said that on this historic occasion, he offered his best wishes to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. He said there are close relations between the two countries and the future will be prosperous.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani underlined that continued collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is required in order to achieve shared goals. He called for increased exchanges to help further strengthen the bond between two countries.

Chairman Senate appreciated thanked Saudi leadership for its timely support to Pakistan in helping the flood victims. He hailed the efforts and initiatives of the Saudi leadership for continued improvement of Hajj services.

Sanjrani said that Pakistan supported Saudi Arabia unconditionally and will continue to do so. He said Saudi Arabia has sent five flights and 100 truck of relief aid during the troubling flood situation.

On the occasion, the national anthems of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were played and a cake was cut while a troupe of Saudi artists performed their art which was appreciated by the participants.

