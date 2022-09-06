Pakistan supports China’s efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Tuesday said that Pakistan supports China’s efforts for social and economic development, harmony, peace and stability in the Xinjiang region, home to Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities.

Responding to media queries regarding the release of the Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) report on human rights in Xinjiang, Foreign Office Spokesperson said that it was Pakistan’s consistent position that non-politicization, universality, objectivity, dialogue and constructive engagement should be the main tools to promote universal respect for human rights.

“Pakistan supports China’s efforts for socio-economic development, harmony and peace and stability in Xinjiang. China has succeeded in lifting over 700 million people out of poverty in the last 35 years, thus improving their living conditions and the enjoyment of fundamental human rights,” the statement added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan appreciated China’s constructive engagement with the UN human rights system as well as the OIC General Secretariat, as evidenced by visits of the former High Commissioner for Human Rights and OIC delegation to China.

The statement said that as a responsible member of the United Nations with strong commitment to multilateralism, Pakistan believed in the principles of the UN Charter including respect for political independence, sovereignty and non- interference in internal affairs of states.

Advertisement

The spokesperson also reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to advance all human rights universally in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.

The outgoing UN human rights commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, issue a report before the expiration of her term alleging that China had committed “serious human rights violations” against Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang which may amount to crimes against humanity.

The Chinese government, which attempted until the last moment to stop the publication of the report, rejected it as an anti-China smear and said it was “based on the disinformation and lies fabricated by anti-China forces” and that it “wantonly smears and slanders” China and interfered in the country’s internal affairs.

Also Read China announces emergency humanitarian aid for flood victims BEIJING: China has expressed deep condolences to flood victims in Balochistan and...

Advertisement