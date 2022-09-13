Pakistan writes letter to Afghanistan for arrest of Maulana Masood Azhar. Image: File

Pakistan has written a letter to Afghanistan for the arrest of Maulana Masood Azhar, chief of banned Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Sources said that Maulana Masood Azhar is probably present in Nangarhar and Kanhar areas, Afghanistan.

Pakistan demanded Afghanistan to inform her about his search and arrest.

The sources added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had penned down the letter to the neighbour country about the Maulana.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs refrained from commenting on the issue, terming it as sensitive.

Advertisement

Also Read FATF delegation concludes on-site visit to Pakistan ISLAMABAD: A 15-member team of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has...

The FATF was also informed about the efforts being made for the arrest of Maulana Masood Azhar.

The persistent question once again arises will Financial Action Task Force (FATF) pressure make Pakistan deliver on other UN-designated terrorists including Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar?

The greylisting by Paris-based international watchdog has forced Islamabad to take action against some of the UN-designated terrorists however with the possibility of getting out from the grey list now.

Pakistan maintains that Azhar is not present in Pakistan and likely to be in Afghanistan.