Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Pakistani-American entrepreneurs urged to invest in flood-hit Pakistan’s education sector
Pakistani-American entrepreneurs urged to invest in flood-hit Pakistan’s education sector

Pakistani-American entrepreneurs urged to invest in flood-hit Pakistan’s education sector

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistani-American entrepreneurs urged to invest in flood-hit Pakistan’s education sector

Pakistani-American entrepreneurs urged to invest in flood-hit Pakistan’s education sector

Advertisement

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Masood Khan, has called on Pakistani-American entrepreneurs to focus on investing in flood-ravaged Pakistan’s education sector during the rehabilitation phase after waters recede.

“The flood situation in Pakistan would be a big setback for our students who already suffered during COVID pandemic days”, he said while briefing the entrepreneurs about the havoc wrought by floods triggered by climate change that was threatening nations across the world.

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, estimates the monsoon rains and ensuing flooding have damaged or destroyed at least 18,000 schools across the country, depriving millions of children of access to education. It says hospitals and other infrastructure on which children rely for essential services have been put out of commission.

UNICEF also said the children affected are among the most vulnerable in the country, adding they live in many of the 72 hardest-hit districts.

“The recent flood and the massive devastation in Pakistan is a consequence of climate change. This phenomenon is going to grow whether it is Pakistan or any other country in South Asia or the world”, Ambassador said.

Advertisement

Ambassador Masood Khan thanked Ms. Ambreen Mirza, President of the Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs (OPEN) Global, for organizing the event, calling her a “dynamic leader”.

He shared details of the devastation caused by the floods that has submerged one-third of the country, killing 1400 people, with more than 13,000 injured.

Ms. Fiza Shah, CEO of Developments in Literacy (DIL), briefed the participants about the work being done by her organization to improve education in Pakistan.

She said that DIL was working in Pakistan since 1997 and has impacted about 300,000 students and trained about 20,000 teachers. DIL was also working on curriculum development in Pakistan and was working with the public and private sectors in this regard.

Also Read

Balochistan flood: Death toll reaches 270, millions displaced
Balochistan flood: Death toll reaches 270, millions displaced

Three more dead in Balochistan due to recent flood and the death...

“The work being done by DIL under the able leadership of Ms. Fiza Shah was commendable and praiseworthy”, Ambassador Masood Khan said.

Advertisement

He also thanked the participants for their support, solidarity, and humanitarian assistance to Pakistan as we deal with the ravages of the deadly floods.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
No-confidence motion against CM Parvez Elahi: Punjab governor summons assembly session
No-confidence motion against CM Parvez Elahi: Punjab governor summons assembly session
PDM submits no-confidence motion against Punjab CM, speaker, deputy speaker
PDM submits no-confidence motion against Punjab CM, speaker, deputy speaker
Dua Mangi kidnapping case: Absconder suspect surrenders before court
Dua Mangi kidnapping case: Absconder suspect surrenders before court
Troop, two civilians martyred in Miranshah suicide attack
Troop, two civilians martyred in Miranshah suicide attack
PM Shehbaz directs authorities concerned not to burden electricity, gas consumers
PM Shehbaz directs authorities concerned not to burden electricity, gas consumers
Imran Khan convenes lawyers to discuss possible hurdles in dissolution of assemblies
Imran Khan convenes lawyers to discuss possible hurdles in dissolution of assemblies
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story