Large portions of Pakistan were devastated by monsoon floods last month, overwhelming disaster relief efforts. However, when their nation faced its worst catastrophe in decades, non-profits and dozens of young and old entrepreneurs stepped in.

Everything is in great demand, including tents, blankets, mosquito nets, water purification systems, food, hygiene kits, anti-malarial drugs, and simple fever medications.

“Tens of millions of people lack access to food, water, and shelter. According to Abdullah Fadil, the UNICEF representative for Pakistan, “We have seen children who are malnourished and suffering from skin diseases, diarrhea, everything you can imagine.”

More resources are required, according to Fadil, including therapeutic food and medications for youngsters, breastfeeding mothers, and pregnant women, 680,000 of whom are among the 33 million flood victims.

“We need the world to pay close attention to the urgent needs of Pakistani women and children. He stated, “I’m hoping that the world would pay notice to this catastrophe brought on by climate change.

After visiting the flood-stricken country in South Asia last week, UN leader Antonio Guterres claimed he had never witnessed a “climate carnage on this scale.”

More than 1.5 million homes have been destroyed or damaged by the flood. People were forced to face the brutal sun and torrential rain for weeks since they had no shelter. Tents and tarps have been provided by thousands of Pakistanis so that folks might get some relief.

The wisest course of action, in the opinion of Muhammad Omar, an advertising executive in Karachi, a port city in southern Pakistan, would be to rely on Panaflex sheets being used on billboards.

There is water all around, but none to drink.

In Pakistan, millions of people consume tainted water, and some are made to drink from swimming pools containing floating dead livestock.

The UNICEF representative added, “UNICEF has delivered millions of liters of water, but that’s a drop in the ocean of what people need.”

Because of the unclean conditions for those who have been affected by the floods, the World Health Organization has issued numerous disease outbreak alerts.

