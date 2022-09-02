Aga Khan University’s Medical College has been awarded the Association for Medical Education in Europe

Karachi-The Aga Khan University’s Medical College has been awarded the Association for Medical Education in Europe, AMEE’s 2022 ASPIRE-to-Excellence Award in curriculum development.

It is the only academic institution across the globe to win in this category of the ASPIRE awards this year.

“The award recognises AKU’s excellence in curriculum development, which is aligned with local health needs, incorporates modern technology, supports faculty development, ensures students’ learning in multiple healthcare settings, and provides them with a positive and supportive environment,” said Dr. Sadaf Khan, the Associate Dean for Undergraduate Medical Education and Associate Professor of Surgery at AKU, who received the award at the AMEE Lyon 2022 conference held in Lyon, France.

“This award recognises the dedication and expertise of our education leadership and faculty since the initiation of the programme,” she added.

“This is indeed a moment of pride for Pakistan and its academic community,” said Dr. Adil Haider, Dean of AKU Medical College. He lauded the faculty and staff for “their outstanding contributions in maintaining the highest academic quality”.

It is the third ASPIRE award AKU has received. The previous two were awarded for Excellence in Assessment and Student Engagement.

AMEE is an international association for health professions education with members in over 90 countries across five continents that promotes excellence in healthcare education.

