Pakistani passenger deported from DXB for vandalizing plane mid-air

Pakistani passenger deported from DXB for vandalizing plane mid-air

A Pakistani national was deported from Dubai on Monday for vandalizing a plane’s window and causing a disturbance during a trip, according to a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) spokesperson. The video went viral on social media. 

The individual was thought to be suffering from mental health issues. He boarded PIA’s Peshawar-to-Dubai flight PK-283 and began causing havoc as the plane took off, according to the spokesperson.

When the cabin staff tried to stop him, the man allegedly attacked the passengers and destroyed the shutter of the plane’s window. However, the officials handcuffed the disruptive passenger in accordance with aviation norms, he noted.

The authorities detained the traveler upon his arrival at the airport and deported him the next day after checking his paperwork, a spokesman to PIA said.

According to the details, the PIA officials said that the passenger has been blacklisted from traveling on the airline in near future.

 

