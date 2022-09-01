Pakistan’s deadly floods observed by satellite Images

The recent flooding in Pakistan has been labeled a “climate catastrophe” by the United Nations.

One-third of the country is currently under water, with 15% of the population affected.

The UN has warned that Pakistan urgently requires nearly $160 million.

Advertisement

The recent flooding in Pakistan has been labeled a “unprecedented climate catastrophe” by the United Nations, with over 1,000 people killed, including 380 children.

The country has received double the average amount of rain, with 15.4 inches falling in August alone.

Entire communities have been washed away by flash floods. According to reports, one-third of the country is currently under water, with 15% of the population affected.

The UN has warned that Pakistan urgently requires nearly $160 million.

Experts are concerned about the spread of water-borne diseases caused by stagnant water.

Advertisement

People have been deprived of basic necessities such as food, clean water, and clothing, let alone medicine, as a result of flash floods.



Army helicopters assisted stranded families and dropped food packages to inaccessible areas, but many villages remain inaccessible.

The disaster appears to have no end in sight, with Southern Pakistan bracing for more flooding on Thursday as a surge of water flows down the Indus River.

Advertisement

Also Read U.S. pledges $30 million to Pakistan flood relief The United States government will provide financial assistance to Pakistan in the...