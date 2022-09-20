Azra Fazal Pechuho said papaya leaf caused diarrhea and it did not have any medical benefit to cure dengue.

“Papaya leaf extract is not at all useful in dengue,” she said.

She said 3,020 cases of dengue had been reported so far in September.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho on Tuesday said papaya leaf extract should not be used to treat dengue.

In a statement, Azra Fazal Pechuho said papaya leaf caused diarrhea and it did not have any medical benefit to cure dengue. “Papaya leaf extract is not at all useful in dengue,” she said.

She said 3,020 cases of dengue had been reported so far in September across the province. Whereas, more than 5,000 cases of dengue had been reported this year, she added.

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Monday fixed the price of the ELISA dengue test at Rs1,500.

Also Read PHC fixes price of ELISA dengue test at Rs1,500 LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Monday fixed the price of...

According to a directive issued to all private laboratories, collection centres and hospital labs of the province, the maximum price of the ELISA dengue NS-1, IgG and IgM test has been fixed at Rs1,500.

Advertisement

Also, all the entities, both providing the testing facilities and collecting samples, have been directed not to charge more than the fixed rate. They have been also further directed to mention the machine being used for the test, reagents and kits with their certification, and lastly, individual batch numbers as well. They have also been directed that the reporting time should not be more than 24 hours.

Earlier, on Monday, a consultative meeting was held here at the PHC office with representatives of the leading laboratories, chaired by Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz, wherein the consensus was reached to reduce the prices of dengue-related tests in the larger public interest to Rs 1,500.

Moreover, the testing entities have also been warned against violating the orders, and violations would entail penal consequences, including fines, suspension of services, deregistration from the PHC, and sealing of the premises. “To ensure these directions, the authorised PHC officers will inspect and visit hospitals, private laboratories and collection centres from time to time,” warns the directive.