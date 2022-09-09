PDM is running away from the election; says Sheikh Rasheed 

Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that politics of someone cannot be ended by disqualifying him

Islamabad-Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday said that politics of someone cannot be ended by disqualifying him.

Chief of Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rasheed while talking to the media in Islamabad court said that every week one has to come to the court for some reason or the other.

He said that he requested the Chief Justice of the High Court to allow him to come to the court. The legal team is looking at Imran Khan’s case.

Ex-Federal Minister said that PDM is running away from the election, the government has nothing, only playing flood politics, load shedding has increased even Bilawal Bhutto cannot go to his office.

Sheikh Rashid further said that politics cannot be ended by disqualifying someone, we also spent seven years in jail, today we are in front of you, jail is our second home.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court decided to indict Imran Khan in a contempt of court case on Sept 22.

IHC termed the reply of Imran Khan unsatisfactory.

It is pertinent to mention here that a contempt of court case has been lodged against Imran Khan for his controversial remarks about a female judge during the party’s rally in Islamabad on August 20.

After the hearing of the arguments, the court reserved the verdict and after a five-minute break, the bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangir, and Justice Babar Sattar gave the verdict.