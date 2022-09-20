Advertisement
  • Peaceful, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan is Pakistan’s priority: FM Bilawal Bhutto
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

  • Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has met the US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West in New York.
  • Foreign minister stressed the importance of continuing international relations with the interim Afghan government for lasting peace and stability
  • Foreign Minister highlighted Pakistan’s facilitative efforts in building regional consensus on developments in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan is Pakistan’s priority.

According to the details, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has met the US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West in New York.

In the meeting, the foreign minister stressed the importance of continuing international relations with the interim Afghan government for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that a peaceful, stable, prosperous Afghanistan is Pakistan’s priority.

The Foreign Minister highlighted Pakistan’s facilitative efforts in building regional consensus on developments in Afghanistan, including the expanded troika mechanism.

He cited humanitarian prospects in Afghanistan that the United Nations and international agencies have warned will worsen in the coming winter.

The foreign minister said that such a scenario could result in massive displacement of refugees.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate peace and stability in Afghanistan and evacuation.

In addition, the parties recognized the need for continued cooperation for the common goals of the international community’s continued efforts and involvement to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people and promote regional peace and stability.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached New York from London  to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He was welcomed at the JFK International Airport by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Sardar Masood Khan, and Consul-General of New York Ayesha Ali.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not be present to welcome the prime minister. According to reports, the foreign minister will be giving an online interview to the New York Times during the prime minister’s arrival.

