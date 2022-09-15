Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has once again banned the transmission of Bol News TV for three days without any legal and constitutional justification.
Bol News TV reports that its transmission across the country has been suspended as it telecasts the speeches of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.
Bol News TV is being punished by the coalition government for raising the flags of the truth.
Politicians, religious leaders, civil society and people from all walks of life have strongly condemned the fascism of the PML-N-led government and PEMRA.
On the behest of the coalition government, the PEMRA has taken the dictatorial step to ban Bol News TV, which is following an independent policy and bringing the truth before the masses of Pakistan.
— Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) September 15, 2022
It is pertinent to mention here that on September 5, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) stopped the broadcasting of BOL News and BOL Entertainment.
However, the management of BOL TV announced that they would continue to stand by the veracity and truth.
It said, “Let the BOL TV speak”, adding that the imported government has stopped the transmission of the BOL TV network. The management said that BOL has been punished for telecasting the public meetings of Imran Khan and the PTI.
The announcement said that the licences issued to M/s Labbaik Private Limited were revoked in 2017 by the authority.
Later on September 7, Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the restoration of the transmission of BOL News and BOL Entertainment. The court also ordered PEMRA and others to submit their replies in the regard by September 14, BOL News reported.
The SHC ordered the restoration of Bol News and Bol Entertainment in their previous positions.
As per the details, Justice Nadeem Akhtar of the Sindh High Court ordered the immediate restoration of the broadcast of BOL News and BOL Entertainment. The notification of PEMRA released on September 5 was declared null and void by the High Court.
ایک دفعہ پھر ARY اور BOL پر پابندی. ان کا جرم؟ پاکستان کے مقبول ترین لیڈر کی تقریر دکھائ. ملک میں بدترین فسطائیت کا راج. جمہوریت کے علمبرداروں کو نہ یہ نظر آ رہا نہ سنائی دے رہا ہے
— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) September 15, 2022
This Imported govt's fear of Imran Khan is leading them to totally destroy the media in Pakistan. Today they took Ary & Bol off air for 3 days for showing IK's address. CJ IHC please take note as this is contempt of court. Time for Pemra head & Info Min to be held accountable.
— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) September 15, 2022
اے آر وائے نیوز اور بول نیوز کی نشریات کو پھر بند کر دیا – امپورٹڈ حکومت کی جانب سے آزادی صحافت پر تابڑ توڑ حملے جاری – آخر کیا جرم سرزد کر دیا ان چینلز نے – حق اور سچ کی آواز اٹھانا – عوام کی پکار کو نشر کرنا جیسے سنگین جرائم کے مرتکب ہوئے یہ دونوں چینلز #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور
— Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) September 15, 2022
عمران خان کی تقریر نشر کرنے کی پاداش میں @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL اور @BoLNews_Alert کی بندش پاکستان میں اظہار آزادی کی حالت زار بتا رہی ہے، یوں لگتا ہے عدالتیں بے بس ہیں اور قانون لاچار، ہم اس بندش کی شدید مذمت کرتے ہیں https://t.co/fXaaU94PKo
— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 15, 2022
Read More News On
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.