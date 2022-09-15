PEMRA once again bans transmission of Bol News TV for three days.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has once again banned the transmission of Bol News TV for three days without any legal and constitutional justification.

Bol News TV reports that its transmission across the country has been suspended as it telecasts the speeches of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Bol News TV is being punished by the coalition government for raising the flags of the truth.

Politicians, religious leaders, civil society and people from all walks of life have strongly condemned the fascism of the PML-N-led government and PEMRA.

On the behest of the coalition government, the PEMRA has taken the dictatorial step to ban Bol News TV, which is following an independent policy and bringing the truth before the masses of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that on September 5, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) stopped the broadcasting of BOL News and BOL Entertainment.

However, the management of BOL TV announced that they would continue to stand by the veracity and truth.

It said, “Let the BOL TV speak”, adding that the imported government has stopped the transmission of the BOL TV network. The management said that BOL has been punished for telecasting the public meetings of Imran Khan and the PTI.

The announcement said that the licences issued to M/s Labbaik Private Limited were revoked in 2017 by the authority.

Later on September 7, Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the restoration of the transmission of BOL News and BOL Entertainment. The court also ordered PEMRA and others to submit their replies in the regard by September 14, BOL News reported.

The SHC ordered the restoration of Bol News and Bol Entertainment in their previous positions.

As per the details, Justice Nadeem Akhtar of the Sindh High Court ordered the immediate restoration of the broadcast of BOL News and BOL Entertainment. The notification of PEMRA released on September 5 was declared null and void by the High Court.