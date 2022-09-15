PTI Sindh leader said that Sindh has been submerged, water has accumulated for several kilometers and the depth of water was very high

He questioned that “Who are these people because of which the corrupt group is in power, these people have only created havoc in Sindh.”

The PTI leader said that tents and food should be delivered to the flood victims as flood caused a lot of destruction

Advertisement

KARACHI- Former Federal Minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh leader Ali Zaidi said people cannot pay the bill due to inflation and the destruction of the flood.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi, the PTI Sindh leader said that Sindh has been submerged, water has accumulated for several kilometers and the depth of water was very high.

He said that water did not accumulate in Mohenjodaro as than drainage system was much better. He questioned that “Who are these people because of which the corrupt group is in power, these people have only created havoc in Sindh.”

The PTI leader said that tents and food should be delivered to the flood victims. He said the flood has caused a lot of destruction in Dadu, there is only water seen from Jacobabad to Manchar but the most corrupt gang has been sitting in Sindh for 15 years.

Ali Zaidi said that when people do not have food then the country will go towards destruction. He did not go to flood-affected areas of Sindh for politics but went to distribute rations to the victims.

Advertisement

He said that such a flood has not happened in its 75-year history and UN Secretary-General also visited the flood-affected areas. He said Pakistan Army and other organizations are assisting the flood victims in this difficult time.

The president of PTI Sindh said that the flood victims are homeless and even vehicles cannot drive on the Indus highway as there are eight feet of water. He said there is destruction everywhere due to inflation and even people cannot pay their bills.

The former federal minister said that the broadcast of Imran Khan’s telethon was stopped. He said Chairman PTI built a cancer hospital and university before politics, and people have blind faith in Imran Khan.

Ali Zaidi said that no one is giving money to the Sindh government in this crises time and they are giving the word of honour. He lamented that FIR against people lodged in Kashmore, the biggest terrorist is Sharif and the second biggest terrorist is Asif Zardari.

Also Read Sindh braves calamity along with epidemic diseases The flood affectees have fallen victim to the epidemic diseases in Sindh...

He further said that the interior minister is not a terrorist? The government is in the hands of the corrupt gang, getting rid of them and holding fair and transparent elections is the only solution to all the problems.