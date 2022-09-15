Pervaiz Elahi said that “instead of personal appearances, we built new institutions which have become trees today.”

LAHORE-Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday said that the people of Punjab still remember his previous welfare works as he believed in actions, not claims.

According to the details, Punjab Assembly members from Attock Malik Muhammad Anwar and Malik Jamshed Altaf met with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

The issues of mutual interest, political situation, and progress on development projects were also discussed in the meeting.

On this occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said that “I believe in action instead of claims, people still remember my previous welfare works and projects.”

Pervaiz Elahi said, “Instead of personal appearances, we built new institutions which have become trees today. Whenever Allah Almighty gave us the opportunity, we served the people selflessly.”

He said that the opponents always made conspiracies, and PDM, an alliance of 13 parties, sank the country’s fleet in a few months.

Chief Minister of Punjab said the PDM alliance is unable to run the country while the economy is also not being managed but Imran Khan alone has reduced the paper lions of 13 parties to zero.

He further said that we are doing welfare work together with Imran Khan and will continue to do so in the future.

