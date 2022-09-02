The federal government, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), and others have been made parties in the petition filed

The PEMRA has imposed all restrictions on live coverage and speeches of absconders and proclaimed offenders.

Lahore- A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against broadcasting the live speech of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar.

The petition was filed by advocate Azhar Siddique on behalf of citizen Muneer Ahmed.

The advocate of the petitioner said Nawaz Sharif’s speech broadcasted live on all TV channels. He said PEMRA should implement its rules regarding pro-claimed offenders and must not broadcast speeches. He said PEMRA is violating its rules.

The lawyer pleaded to the court to issue necessary directives to PEMRA to implement its rules about banning the coverage and speeches of absconders and proclaimed offenders.

Earlier, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has held his first televised address in three years despite a ban on his speeches after being named as a proclaimed absconder, in a move that appears to be softening of the stand by the government run by his brother.

