Petrol price jacks up by Rs 1.45, reaches Rs237.43 per litre

Petrol price once again increased by Rs 1.45 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The federal government once again increased the petrol price by Rs 1.45 per litre and a notification in this regard was issued by the ministry of finance at midnight.

The price of petrol after a rise of Rs 1.45 has reached Rs237.43 while the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) remained unchanged.

The price of kerosene oil was reduced by Rs8.30 per litre and the price of light diesel was reduced by Rs4.26 per litre, after which the new price has been fixed at Rs197.28 per litre.

Earlier, Finance Minsiter Miftah Ismail said while touching on the skyrocketing fuel prices that some tough decisions were taken to strengthen the economy of Pakistan.

