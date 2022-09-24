PIA inducts another 320 airbus into its fleet

PIA has continued to induct new planes into its fleet to provide better-traveling facilities to passengers.

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has continued to induct new planes into its fleet to provide better-traveling facilities to passengers.

According to the Spokesperson of PIA, the induction of new planes continues in the national airline PIA as one more Airbus 320 has joined the fleet.

He said PIA has acquired four Airbus 320 this year, and adding modern Airbus to PIA’s fleet will provide better travel facilities to passengers.

Spokesperson PIA said that the third new plane has already reached Islamabad from Sharjah while the fourth plane will reach Pakistan in the next few days.

The PIA spokesperson further said that this will increase the number of Airbus 320 planes in PIA’s fleet to 14.The new Airbus planes, equipped with all standard level facilities.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced that it will uplift all the humanitarian relief goods free of cost, in coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

PIA chief executive officer had passed on relevant instructions to its cargo division’s team for immediate compliance and had nominated focal persons at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airport’s cargo offices for coordination and uplift of relief goods.

The national flag carrier was also playing its part in the national relief efforts undertaken for the flood victims in Sindh and Balochistan.

PIA, as the national flag carrier and organisation always steps forward in the time of need and was also provided all support within its reach for the relief efforts.