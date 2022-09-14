Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • PIA offers 22% discount for students on flights to China
PIA offers 22% discount for students on flights to China

PIA offers 22% discount for students on flights to China

Articles
Advertisement
PIA offers 22% discount for students on flights to China

PIA has increased airfare discount for students.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a discount for students on flights between Pakistan and China.

PIA has increased student discount from 10 percent to 15 percent and an additional 7 percent discount on surcharge, making a total discount of around 22 percent on the flights between Pakistan and China. The national flag carrier has also increased baggage allowance up to 80 kilograms for students.

At present, PIA is operating two weekly flights on Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad and Islamabad-Xian-Beijing-Islamabad routes.

The students who are returning to China or intends to homeland after completion of their education could take benefit from the discount.

A large number of Pakistani students enrolled in the Chinese universities and stranded in Pakistan following Covid-19 travel restrictions have started arriving in China to join on campus classes.

Advertisement

On June 20, a special of PIA flight had brought first batch of Pakistani students from Islamabad to Xian, China. These students were stuck in the motherland because of Covid-19.

It is worth mentioning here that PIA had resumed its passenger flights between Pakistan and China section after a gap of nearly six months as the airports in Xian and Beijing closed for the international flights in wake of Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

 

Also Read

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Murad Ali Shah decides to launch crackdown against street criminals
Murad Ali Shah decides to launch crackdown against street criminals
Najam Sethi take charge of PCB, announces end of Ramiz Raja's power
Najam Sethi take charge of PCB, announces end of Ramiz Raja's power
President Arif Alvi summons National Assembly session
President Arif Alvi summons National Assembly session
CNS Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi meet with Moroccan Naval Chief  
CNS Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi meet with Moroccan Naval Chief  
Weather update: Dense fog intensified cold in most parts of country
Weather update: Dense fog intensified cold in most parts of country
Punjab Assembly Speaker requests President to remove Governor for misconduct
Punjab Assembly Speaker requests President to remove Governor for misconduct
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story