PIA offers 22% discount for students on flights to China

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a discount for students on flights between Pakistan and China.

PIA has increased student discount from 10 percent to 15 percent and an additional 7 percent discount on surcharge, making a total discount of around 22 percent on the flights between Pakistan and China. The national flag carrier has also increased baggage allowance up to 80 kilograms for students.

At present, PIA is operating two weekly flights on Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad and Islamabad-Xian-Beijing-Islamabad routes.

The students who are returning to China or intends to homeland after completion of their education could take benefit from the discount.

A large number of Pakistani students enrolled in the Chinese universities and stranded in Pakistan following Covid-19 travel restrictions have started arriving in China to join on campus classes.

On June 20, a special of PIA flight had brought first batch of Pakistani students from Islamabad to Xian, China. These students were stuck in the motherland because of Covid-19.

It is worth mentioning here that PIA had resumed its passenger flights between Pakistan and China section after a gap of nearly six months as the airports in Xian and Beijing closed for the international flights in wake of Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

