PIMA sends 2nd medical team to South Punjab

Articles
PIMA sends 2nd medical team to South Punjab

A PIMA medical team member treating patients

  • The team is headed by Prof. Dr. Hafiz Ijaz Ahmed and will organize medical camps in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur
  • Earlier, a 20-members medical team is already providing medical services in south Punjab
  • More 18,000 patients have been provided medical treatment so far
Karachi-Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has sent a second medical team to South Punjab to provide medical assistance to flood affectees.

The team is headed by Prof. Dr. Hafiz Ijaz Ahmed and will organize medical camps in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur. Earlier, a 20-members medical team is already providing medical services in south Punjab. Over 18 thousand patients have been provided medical treatment so far through medical camps and mobile units in the flood-affected areas.

PIMA spokesperson said that medical services are being provided by volunteer doctors of PIMA in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, and Sindh. 88 medical camps including gynecological camps for women have been set up at 30 places where around 118 male and female doctors and 133 paramedics have provided their services.

 

These camps were held in Quetta, Turbat, Pashin, Jhal Magsi, Chagai, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Mirpur Khas, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Swat, Charsadda and other cities. Free treatment and medicines have been provided to more than 18,638 patients at these camps.

