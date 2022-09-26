Advertisement
  PM and President grieved over the lives lost in Harnai helicopter crash
  • PM expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of six army officials including two pilots in a helicopter crash in Harnai
  • The president expressed these views on the martyrdom of six army troops including two pilots in the Harnai helicopter crash
  • Politicians, journalists, and former military seniors have condemned this tragic incident
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of six army officials including two pilots in the Harnai helicopter crash.

He said the entire nation was grieved over the loss of lives of the troops and their families.

The prime minister prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved family.

 

President Dr. Arif Alvi also paid tribute to the officials of the Pakistan Army who laid down their lives in the line of their duty.

The president expressed these views on the martyrdom of six army troops including two pilots in the Harnai helicopter crash.

The president prayed for the departed souls of Major Muneeb Afzal, Major Khurram Shehzad, Subedar Abdul Wahid, Naik Jaleel, Sepoy Muhammad Imran, and Sepoy Shoaib.

He also prayed for the grant of patience to the families of the martyred troops.

6 Pak Army officials embraced martyrdom in Harnai copter crash: ISPR
6 Pak Army officials embraced martyrdom in Harnai copter crash: ISPR

HARNAI: A tragic news from Khost where a Pak Army Aviation helicopter...

Earlier, tragic news from Khost where a Pak Army Aviation helicopter crashed during a flight mission at night hours resulting martyrdom of six officials including two pilots, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement on Monday.

According to the details by the Military media wing, pilots who embraced martyrdom were Major Muhammad Muneeb Afzal, and Co-pilot major Khurram Shehzad. Lance naik Jalil, Subedar Abdul Wahid, Sepoy Shoaib, and Sepoy Muhammad Imran were martyred.

Politicians, journalists, and former military seniors have condemned this tragic incident. It is notable to mention that it is the second helicopter crash in two months in Balochistan.

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


