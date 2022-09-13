PM appoints eight more special assistants to federal cabinet

PPP’s Raza Rabbani and Faisal Karim Kundi have been appointed as federal ministers.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed eight more special assistants to the federal cabinet.

The prime minister has appointed PPP leaders Raza Rabbani, Irshad Ahmed Khan and Faisal Karim Kundi to the federal cabinet.

Iftikhar Ahmed Khan, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Sardar Salim Haider, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi, and Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha have been appointed to the posts.

A notification has been issued in this regard saying the appointments were made under Rule 4 (6) of Rules of Business, 1973.

After the latest induction, the number of special assistants to the prime minister (SAPMs) has surged from 17 to 25. The federal cabinet comprises of 33 ministers, 7 Ministers of State, four advisors along with 25 special assistants.

Advertisement

In April, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inducted three more federal ministers and a state minister into his federal cabinet.

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s son Chaudhry Salik Hussain, PML-N’s Mian Javed Latif and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Agha Hassan Baloch had taken oath as ministers, while Hashim Notezai was appointed as state minister.

Also Read Federal Cabinet decides to place Imran’s name on ECL The federal cabinet has decided to place the name of PTI chairman...