PM appoints two more SAPMs, cabinet swells to 72

Two special assistants have been added to federal cabinet.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed two more special assistants to the federal cabinet, Bol News reported.

Sardar Shah Jahan Yousuf and Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial have been appointed as SAPMs. A notification for the appointment has been issued over the appointment under Rule 4 (6) of the Rules of Business 1973.

With the new appointments, the size of the federal cabinet of the PML-N-led coalition has swelled to 72 members. The cabinet now consists of 34 federal ministers, seven ministers of state, four advisers, and 27 SAPMs.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifappointed eight more special assistants to the federal cabinet.

The prime minister appointed PPP leaders Raza Rabbani, Irshad Ahmed Khan and Faisal Karim Kundi to the federal cabinet.

Advertisement

Iftikhar Ahmed Khan, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Sardar Salim Haider, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi, and Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha have been appointed to the posts.

Also Read PM appoints eight more special assistants to federal cabinet ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed eight more special assistants to...