ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, while rubbishing the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s allegations of media blackout of his party and flood relief telethon, asked him to instead account for the donations he had received following the 2010 floods.

The prime minister, responding to a tweet by the PTI chairman, hoped that Imran Khan would also present an account for the illegal foreign funding, just like the way he (Shehbaz Sharif) and his colleagues had been doing.

Shehbaz Sharif said he as well as his colleagues were still subservient to the law.

The prime minister said he had no time to respond to Imran Khan’s allegations and misunderstandings as the incumbent government was heavily engaged in the rehabilitation of flood victims.

“All of these gags and tactics are your characteristics, not ours. We are just treading the path of law,” the prime minister remarked.

In his tweet on Monday, Imran Khan had alleged the government of making attempts for his party’s media blackout besides torture and fake cases against journalists.

He had questioned the government as who, if not the government, was behind all such attempts to undermine the PTI’s “popularity”, calling it the violation of the international commitment on freedom of speech.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali has directed all departments to dismiss officers not performing their duties in the flood-hit areas.

The chief minister was presiding over a meeting at CM House on Tuesday to review the flood situation and relief work being carried out in devastated areas. He instructed that efficient, hardworking, and honest workers should be posted those not performing their duties should be dismissed.

“We need the best staff members who feel the pain of the affected people and believe in their service, therefore the posting of the staff of health, local bodies, PHE, irrigation, and others should be made accordingly,” the chief minister said

The chief minister was given a briefing by Irrigation, health and PDMA. It was decided that the distribution of relief goods would be made from union council level to reach everyone affected and displaced by the heavy rains and floods.