LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday joined world leaders and members of the royal family at the State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.

PM Shehbaz Sharif especially flew in to attend the last rites and funeral of the Queen, who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.

Over 500 representatives from other countries including United States President Joe Biden, China’s Vice President Wang Qishan, Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, Jordan’s King Abdullah, Belgium’s King Philippe, and Queen Mathilde, and 2,000 royal family members attended the Westminster Abbey Service ahead of the Queen’s funeral later in the evening.

Earlier, the prime minister was received at the Great West Door by the Dean and Chapter of Westminster and was escorted to his seat in the Lantern. He also signed the condolence book at Church House.

Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor next to the grave of his deceased husband Duke of Edinburgh Phillip.

On Sunday, the prime minister met King Charles III during the reception hosted by him for the visiting dignitaries and extended condolences to him over the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The prime minister said that the late monarch was a source of inspiration and strength for generations of Commonwealth citizens.

He also recalled that the people of Pakistan had fond memories of Her Majesty’s two visits to the country, adding that the bond of affection between the Royal family and the Pakistani nation had only strengthened with time.

On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, the Prime Minister conveyed best wishes to King Charles on his accession to the throne and expressed the hope that he would carry on the legacy of his mother in further strengthening friendship among Commonwealth nations.

The people of Pakistan held His Majesty in high esteem and looked forward to welcoming him in Pakistan at the earliest opportunity, he said.

The prime minister also thanked the British monarch for the Royal family’s expression of sympathy and support in the wake of unprecedented floods. The appeal for help and the response from both the British government and public were deeply appreciated in Pakistan.

