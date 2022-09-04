PM briefed on rehabilitation of roads, bridges in Balochistan

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the entire nation was working in unison to overcome the problems after the catastrophic flood victims.

The prime minister was talking to the media in Bolan area of Balochistan after visiting the flood-hit Bibi Nani Bridge. He appreciated the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps Balochistan and district administration for successfully rescuing 6,000 people stranded on both sides of the bridge.

The prime minister was briefed over the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts of flood-affected roads, railways and bridges infrastructure in the area.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said due to efforts of vigilant labourers, the supply of natural gas to Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Kalat and other areas would be restored today. He announced an honorarium of Rs3 million for labourers who worked for the restoration of the gas pipelines.

The prime minister said that it was a matter of satisfaction that entire nation had been involved to overcome the enormous issues after the natural calamity struck the country.

He appreciated the efforts of the district administration authorities and others, saying their commitment and devotion had been a source of inspiration for the general public.

PM Shehbaz Sharif hailed those involved in the relief and rehabilitation efforts. The chief minister and the chief secretary had been coordinating and working with all the relevant authorities, he added.

The prime minister announced Rs5 million relief grant for the labourers working in the difficult situation and another amount of Rs1 million for the staff working for the restoration of gas pipelines. A committee would be set up to dispense the amount.

He said the floods had caused large-scale damages across the country, affecting all the provinces. About 1300 lives were lost, livestock swept away, while the economic and infrastructure damages were enormous.

In Bolan district, the prime minister said recent floods had swept away Bibi Nani bridge, disrupting traffic from Quetta to Sukkur and leaving about 6,000 people stranded on both sides.

He appreciated the NHA, law enforcement personnel and other authorities who restored the damaged bridge within eight hours, adding that they did a great national service.

The prime minister said that when a catastrophe hit, the whole nation stood up in unison by working hard to overcome the challenges. He announced Rs3 million for those labourers working on the restoration of Bibi Nani bridge.

NHA Chairman Khurram Agha briefed the prime minister about the restoration of Bibi Nani bridge. He said about 106 kilometres road around Bibi Nani and Pinjar bridges were largely affected.

Chief Minister Balochistan thanked the prime minister for his visit and continuous support to the flood-affected areas of the province. He said the FC personnel had played a major role in the restoration of the connectivity bridge.

