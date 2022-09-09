Advertisement
Edition: English
PM condoles death of Queen Elizabeth, writes to UK PM

Articles
  • PM Shehbaz Sharif on Friday conveys grief to the Royal family over the passing of Queen Elizabeth-II
  • He wrote a letter to the British Prime Minister Liz Truss
  • He said that the British queen played a key role in positive developments in the United Kingdom
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday wrote a condolatory letter to British Prime Minister Liz Truss conveying grief to the Royal family over the passing of Queen Elizabeth-II.

The prime minister said that while being the British queen, she was not only the longest reigning monarch but also played a key role in positive developments in the United Kingdom and the world.

He said that under her leadership, the Commonwealth became the biggest association of the sovereign states.

The prime minister said besides her services for the public interest, the presence of Queen Elizabeth remained a symbol of unity and brotherhood.

He said being head of the Commonwealth and the United Kingdom, the people of Pakistan always showed reverence to Queen Elizabeth.

During her reign spanning over decades, the relationship between the people of Pakistan and the Queen got strength.

The prime minister said that he along with the whole Pakistani nation shared the grief of the British Royal Family, the UK government as well as the people.

