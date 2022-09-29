Advertisement
  • PM congratulates Maryam, Safdar on their acquittal in Avenfield case
PM congratulates Maryam, Safdar on their acquittal in Avenfield case. Image: File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain retired Safdar on their acquittal in Avenfield case.

In a tweet today (Thursday), he said Maryam Nawaz’s acquittal in the Avenfield Reference is a slap in the face of so-called accountability system that was employed to target Sharif family.

The Prime Minister said the edifice of lies, slander and character assassination crumbled down on Wednesday.

Following the decision of Islamabad High Court on her acquittal in Avenfield case, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad Wednesday.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a tweet, shared a video of Maryam Nawaz’s meeting with the Prime Minister.

 

