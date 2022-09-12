PM extends sincere wishes to Britain’s King Charles III on accession to throne

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday conveyed his sincere good wishes to King Charles III on his accession to the throne of the British monarchy.

“On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, I wish to convey our sincere good wishes to His Majesty King Charles III on his accession to the throne,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

The prime minister said, “May the people of the United Kingdom continue to prosper under his benevolent reign.”

The council, made up of about 200 members — primarily current and former politicians and other dignitaries — proclaimed his accession to the throne in the State Apartments of St. James’s Palace in London.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to London and would most likely attend Queen Elizabeth’s burial.



According to sources, the prime minister will embark on a foreign tour, with his first stop in Samarkand for the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting on September 15 and 16.

“Shehbaz Sharif will then return to the country and will leave for London on September 18,” they added, adding that the prime minister will meet with political leaders during his visit to London.